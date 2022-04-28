SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s no doubt Martin McDowell has a passion for basketball. According to McDowell, there’s no doubt that passion is thanks to Calvary Baptist Academy.

“Calvary basketball is the reason I fell in love,” said McDowell. “I’ve been at Calvary my whole life. I’ve had so many people supporting me.”

The biggest supporters? His family, including his dad, Chad McDowell, who serves as an assistant coach. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when Coach McDowell reflected on watching his son become a better player, and man, over the years at Calvary. Thankfully, his family won’t have to travel too far to watch him play, as he will be just under an hour away at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

Another key supporter is Head Coach Vic Morris, who did the math and discovered that McDowell leaves the Cavaliers ranking first in assists, steals and three-pointers. Even with all those accolades, McDowell, also known as “Tino,” can’t believe he will be playing college basketball at ETBU come next year.

“It’s kind of surreal right now,” said McDowell. “When I try to picture myself playing at ETBU, I just can’t contain the excitement. I just want to get out there and play, contribute, just do whatever I can to help us win.”