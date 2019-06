Calvary defensive back Eric Reed Jr. has made his college decision, announcing his commitment to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Reed becomes the second Calvary player in the last four years to commit to Ole Miss, joining Shea Patterson.

The defensive back chose the Rebels over some other big time offers, including from Notre Dame, and in-state LSU.

Reed is currently the 200th ranked recruit nationally, and the #16 safety in the country, according to 247Sports.com.