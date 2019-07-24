Calvary’s Wilson following in NFL brother’s footsteps

Brandon Wilson said, “The last two years have been great. Playing a lot of special teams. Just working my way up. Trying to prove myself better on defense, and I’ll go from there.”

Former Calvary Cavalier Brandon Wilson is entering his third season in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, but being a 6th round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the odds have been stacked against the defensive back.

Brandon Wilson said, “It’s been a long journey. A lot of adversity, but that’s what built up my character. I had to make the right choices when life was hard, and that’s what’s really helped me get to where I’m at today.”

Brandon isn’t the only Wilson with something to prove. His younger brother, Joseph, is ready for a breakout season as he enters his junior year with Calvary, and is using his brother as an example.

Joseph Wilson said, “I remember myself sitting in the stands just watching him. It just brings back a lot of memories, and just following in his foot steps.”

Brandon embraces being a role model for his younger brother, looking to help Joseph whatever way he can.

Brandon Wilson said, “It’s good that I’ve been through what I’ve been through so I can help him reach whatever dream or goals he wants to reach if it’s in football or in life I’m always here for him.”

With Brandon leading the way, it’s probably a safe bet that Joseph will find success on and off the football field.