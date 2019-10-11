Captain Shreve rolls to win over Benton

The Captain Shreve Gators showed why they think they’re the ones to beat in district 1-5A.

The Gators were dominant on Thursday, picking up a 58-14 win over Benton at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Captain Shreve set the tone early in the win. On just their second offensive play, DJ Fleming broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown to give Shreve a 7-0 lead.

The Gators would take off from there, leading 44-7 at the half.

The Gators, who are now 5-1 overall, and 3-0 in district play, will continue their district slate on the road next week at Natchitoches Central.

Benton will look to rebound, and get their first district win of the season, when they square off with Byrd next Friday.