Captain Shreve takes down Byrd, 22-21; Wins 42nd Backyard Brawl

For the first time since 2016, the Captain Shreve Gators find themselves on the winning end of the Backyard Brawl.

The Gators beat their rival Byrd, 22-21, in overtime Thursday night.

Captain Shreve’s defense kept them in the game, scoring two touchdowns, but it was a little luck that got them the win.

Captain Shreve scored first in the overtime period, and while Byrd was able to answer with a touchdown of their own, a missed extra point doomed the Yellow Jackets.

The Gators improve to 8-1 on the season, and 6-0 in district play. With Thursday’s win, Captain Shreve has clinched a share of the 1-5A title.

Byrd drops to 3-6 on the regular season, and 3-3 in 1-5A play.