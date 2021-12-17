Captain Shreve’s Kendrick Law commits to Alabama

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Three hats sat on a table inside Captain Shreve’s gym. Those caps, sporting the logos of the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. After picking up and putting down both the Texas and LSU hats, Captain Shreve’s Kendrick Law put on the Alabama hat, confirming his commitment with the Tide.

“I came into it with both my parents and all my family involved,” said Law. “At the end of the day when we all sat down and we all talked, it basically came down to the cons and pros of the schools.”

Besides the opportunity to play at the highest level of college football under Head Coach Nick Saban, Law said he’s also interested in studying mechanical engineering. Alabama allows him to do both.

“If I feel like all things go wrong, I break my leg or tear my arm up and can never play football again, will this university still take me as me?” said Law. “Will I still be on my scholarship and finish my dream?”

When Coach Saban visited law this month at Captain Shreve, it looks like he got the answers he was looking for to those questions, and more.

“His vision for me is to come in to the University of Alabama and excel in my talents wherever I fit best,” said Law. “If that’s on the offensive side of the ball, if it’s on the defensive side of the ball, if it’s on the special teams side of the ball, wherever they best fit.”

The four-star recruit held 25 offers before signing with Alabama.