Carthage gearing up for State Semifinals

Every year the goal is to win a state championship, for the Carthage Bulldogs its an expectation. Since 2008 Carthage has captured 6 state titles. Now one game away from a trip to number seven under head coach Scott Surratt. Its been another great year for Carthage, entering the semis undefeated. Coach says whats made this team special is their resilience, and that will be a key to success against Lampasas.

Scott Surratt said, “Yeah we prepare for the play, and the next play. Just move onto the next play where you had a good play or bad play the play before because you can’t do anything about it, just build on it. That’s how we stay focused is to play one play at a time get better as the game goes on. I thought we did that last week.”