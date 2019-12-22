Carthage honors undefeated season to Coach Mac

The Carthage Bulldogs captured their seventh state title under head coach Scott Surratt taking down Waco La Vega 42-28. This is a team that certainly dealt with adversity throughout the year after losing offensive coordinator Dennis Mclaughlin or Coach Mac, to non-hodgkin’s lymphoma in October. Coach Surratt says they’ve played this season for him and winning state was much bigger than football.

Scott Surratt said, “Sometimes I’m not too much an emotional guy too much but it was a really emotional ride going into the coaches locker room without him. He coached me in high school I was allowed to come to Carthage and they held everyone’s contract but he was the only one I kept because he made such an influence on me in high school. It was a tough tough day learning he had past. We rallied around that and right before I told them we know he’s looking from above he’s in heaven lets go get seven and this has been for him.”