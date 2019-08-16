Carthage looking for state title number seven in 2019

Winning state championships have become the norm at Carthage. 6 titles since 2008, and this year, the expectation around the program is bringing home number seven.

Head coach Scott Surratt said, “There’s only one goal around here, and it was set in 2008, and that’s to win the state championship. First we want to be undefeated at home, and we want to win a district championship, and then win a state championship. That’s the main three goals each year.”

To put themselves into title contention, the Bulldogs will need to find a new quarterback. Coach Surratt says there’s three guys competing for the job.

Surratt said, “Well you’ve got Anthony Wilson, Kai Horton, and Craig McNew. We’ll see in practice, and then we’ll let one of them go first in the scrimmage, and then after the scrimmage we’ll name a starter, and it will be his until he messes it up or whatever and gives the other guy the opportunity.”

Whoever wins the job will get a lot of help from the skill positions. The Bulldogs return multiple starters including Kelvontay Dixon, who can absolutely blaze it, and was recently clocked in the 4.2’s in the 40.

Senior running back Kelvontay Dixon said, “It helps me a lot. It helps me get away from defenders, especially fast defenders. We can be very dangerous.”

In the past, the Bulldogs have been able to win titles on the back of their defense. This year’s group, led by linebacker Rayvon Ingram, should be up to the task.

Surratt said, “Coach Preston and his staff do a phenomenal job on that side, and I think we’re going to be quite a bit better defensively. We’ve got a lot of D-linemen back, which should be a strength of ours. We feel good. We feel good there, and we’re working depth and getting our starters better.”

If the pieces come together, expect to see the Bulldogs making a run at AT&T Stadium come December.