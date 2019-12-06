Carthage looking to punch ticket to UIL State Semifinals

The Carthage football program has won 43 of their last 44 games.

They won a state championship in 2017, their 6th under head coach Scott Surratt.

The Bulldogs have yet to be tested in the playoffs this season, outscoring their opponents 156-52 in three blowout wins.

Odds are they’ll get their first real test this week as they draw a rematch with Midlothian Heritage, a team they beat on the last play of the game in last years playoffs.

Surratt said, “We felt very fortunate to beat them last year. The only lead we had was the final score 50-49. We were down two touchdowns most of the game and just kept fighting. We expected to play them again this year. We thought they were really good last year and we think they’re really good this year and we think it’s going to take a great effort to beat them.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm from Jacksonville’s Tomato Stadium on Friday night.