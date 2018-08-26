Cavaliers Take Down Rayville at Robinson Classic
The Calvary Cavaliers took down the Rayville Hornetss in the Eddie Robinson Classic on Saturday.
Click the video above for highlights from the jamboree.
More Stories
-
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) - The PGA Tour is putting the final touches on a…
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Patrick Peterson hasn't faced a starting…
-
The X-treme USA soccer is one of the best 3-on-3 youth soccer teams…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-