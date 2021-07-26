Celtics’ Robert Williams comes back home to host basketball camp

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Growing up, Robert Williams would’ve done anything to hang out with a professional athlete.

“I remember the feeling of us seeing a professional basketball player, a professional NFL player,” said Williams. “I remember wanting to see them, hug them, just talk to them all day.”

Now a member of the Boston Celtics, the North Caddo product made sure kids from his hometown had that experience by hosting a basketball camp at Centenary College.



“I know they need that,” said Williams. “They love that.”

Over 100 kids were in attendance at today’s camp, with another 150 kids expected tomorrow for day two.



“They’re full of energy at nine in the morning,” said Williams. “It’s great just seeing them run around, interact, and get positive advice from the adults. I wanted to put as much positivity around them as I could.”

One of those positive adults was Centenary Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Schmitz, who headed today’s camp.

“That was our goal…to provide free or as low cost of camp for as many kids as possible,” said Schmitz. “There are a lot of kids in our community that don’t get this opportunity to go to a basketball camp. So that’s why we’re so excited we were able to make this happen.”

That goal is the exact reason why Williams wanted to host this camp in the first place.



“It means everything,” said Williams. “Not a lot of kids get this opportunity. I feel like I needed to see them, touch them, and interact with them because I didn’t get that chance when I was younger.”