SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coming into their matchup against Austin College, the Gents had scored 31 runs over their past three games. Centenary’s bats stayed hot tonight against the ‘Roos, shutting out Austin College 10-0 in seven innings.

With the victory, the Gents have now won four straight and move to 18-13 on the season. Their series against the ‘Roos continues tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.