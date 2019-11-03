Packers get WR Davante Adams back vs. Chargers

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs have ruled Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap. Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

The Green Bay Packers are in a groove, and now Aaron Rodgers has his go-to wide receiver back, with Davante Adams returning.

Adams is active for Green Bay’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, after missing the past four games because of turf toe. The fifth-year star was limited in practice all week, but he said he wasn’t feeling much pain running routes.

Los Angeles will be without three defensive starters because of injuries: defensive tackles Brandon Mebane (knee) and Justin Jones (shoulder) and safety Roderic Teamer (groin). First-round draft pick Jerry Tillery gets his second straight start in place of Jones.

In other news, Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson is missing his first game since 2015 with a sprained ankle. Hudson had started 59 straight regular-season games before being sidelined against Detroit, but Andre James takes his place despite being listed as questionable on the injury report with a sprained ankle.

Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels misses his fifth straight game with a foot injury, and guard Graham Glasgow is out with a back injury. Cornerback Darius Slay is playing despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Cleveland Browns leading receiver Jarvis Landry is active at Denver after being limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury but starting tight end Pharaoh Brown is out with a concussion.

Tampa Bay is without tight end O.J. Howard (hamstring) at Seattle, but the Buccaneers have two key offensive linemen active despite injuries that limited them in practice: guard Alex Cappa (forearm) and tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring). Tight end Cameron Brate (ribs) is also active after being listed as questionable. The Seahawks had three injury scratches: Qunadre Diggs (hamstring), Quinton Jefferson (oblique) and Lano Hill (elbow).

GREEN BAY AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, CB Ka’dar Hollman, CB Josh Jackson, LB Tim Williams, OG Cole Madison, OL Adam Pankey, TE Robert Tonyan.

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Geremy Davis, RB Troymaine Pope, S Roderic Teamer, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandon Mebane, DT Justin Jones.

CLEVELAND-DENVER

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR Damion Ratley, S Eric Murray, S Damarious Randall, CB Robert Jackson, T Kendall Lamm, Brown.

Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan, S Will Parks, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Ja’Wuan James, T Calvin Anderson, TE Jeff Heuerman, DL Jonathan Harris.

TAMPA BAY AT SEATTLE

Buccaneers: DB M.J. Stewart, C Nate Trewyn, T Jerald Hawkins, DL Patrick O’Connor, WR Amara Darboah, TE Jordan Leggett.

Seahawks: WR Josh Gordon, WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, S Quandre Diggs, DL Quinton Jefferson, S Lano Hill, RB C.J. Prosise.

DETROIT-OAKLAND

Lions: DB Tracy Walker, DT Mike Daniels, OL Graham Glasgow, QB David Blough, CB Amani Oruwariye, CB Michael Jackson, G Beau Benzschawel.

Raiders: C Rodney Hudson, WR/RS Dwayne Harris, DE Josh Mauro, WR Keelan Doss, LB Brandon Marshall, OT Brandon Parker, QB DeShone Kizer.

MINNESOTA AT KANSAS CITY

Vikings: SS Marcus Epps, DT Hercules Mata’afa, C Brett Jones, RG Dru Samia, RT Olisaemeka Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts.

Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Darwin Thompson, DE Frank Clark, LT Eric Fisher, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE Alex Okafor.

NEW YORK JETS-MIAMI

Jets: WR Josh Bellamy, CB Trumaine Johnson, S Rontez Miles, LB Neville Hewitt, C Ryan Kalil, LB C.J. Mosley, T Kelvin Beachum.

Dolphins: S Reshad Jones, CB Ken Webster, RB Myles Gaskin, G Shaq Calhoun, C Daniel Kilgore, T Isaiah Prince, DE Avery Moss.

TENNESSEE at CAROLINA

Titans: TE Delanie Walker, DT Jurrell Casey, C Ben Jones, G/T Kevin Pamphile, G Aaron Stinnie, OLB Reggie Gilbert, CB Chris Milton.

Panthers: DE Mario Addison, QB Cam Newton, OT Greg Little, OLB Christian Miller, OL Bryan Witzmann, LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

WASHINGTON AT BUFFALO

Redskins: QB Case Keenum, S Deshazor Everett, RB Chris Thompson, S Montae Nicholson, CB Aaron Colvin, G Wes Martin, TE Vernon Davis.

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, S Kurt Coleman, LB Maurice Alexander, OL Spencer Long, OG Ike Boettger, WR Duke Williams, TE Tommy Sweeney.

PHILADELPHIA AT CHICAGO

Bears: DE Deon Bush, DB Duke Shelley, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Josh Woods, OL Alex Bars, DT Abdullah Anderson, WR Riley Ridley.

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, DE Shreef Miller, LB Nigel Bradham, G Nate Herbig, T Jason Peters, DE Baeshon Hall.

INDIANAPOLIS-PITTSBURGH

Colts: WR T.Y. Hilton, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Pierre Desir, OL Le’Raven Clark, DT Carl Davis, DL Tyquan Lewis.

Steelers: QB Paxton Lynch, RB Benny Snell Jr., RB James Conner, CB Justin Layne, OL Ramon Foster, TE Zach Gentry, DE L.T. Walton.

HOUSTON AT JACKSONVILLE (in London)

Texans: WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby, CB Lonnie Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson, LB Tyrell Adams, C/G Greg Mancz, T Laremy Tunsil.

Jaguars: WR Dede Westbrook, RB Tyler Ervin, CB D.J. Hayden, LB Leon Jacobs, LB Quincy Williams, OL Brandon Thomas, DT Dontavius Russell.

