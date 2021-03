Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the sideline during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Simms ranks the 2021 NFL Draft quarterback class over 2020 and shares his take on BYU’s Zach Wilson over Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.

–Video via NBC Sports–