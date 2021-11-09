Clark, Czinano lead No. 9 Hawkeyes past New Hampshire 93-50

Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) makes a 3-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and Monika Czinano added 14 points as No. 9 Iowa opened the season with a 93-50 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Clark and Czinano were 1-2 in the nation in field goals last season, and both began this season with strong offensive performances.

Clark, who led the nation in scoring and assists last season, had 17 first-half points despite picking up two first-quarter fouls. The Associated Press preseason All-American made 6 of 10 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season after finishing second the season before, made 7 of 10 shots and added six rebounds.

Iowa’s defense, one of the worst in the nation last season, held New Hampshire to 29.7% shooting and forced 21 turnovers.

Coach Lisa Bluder has never lost a season opener in her 22 seasons with the Hawkeyes, and this one wasn’t close. Iowa led 31-11 at the end of the first quarter and 48-23 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes had 21 assists on 29 field goals.

McKenna Warnock had 12 points and Tomi Taiwo added 10 for the Hawkeyes.

Amanda Torres and Sophia Widmeyer each had 13 points for New Hampshire.

BUSY HAWKEYES

Iowa opens with seven games in 18 days, but the Hawkeyes won’t leave the state for their first five. They have four home games sandwiched around Sunday’s road game at Northern Iowa.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa reached the regional semifinals of the NCAA tournament last season with one of the nation’s best offenses and one of the worst defenses. It was a solid debut for the Hawkeyes, who were sloppy at times. They finished with 19 turnovers.

New Hampshire, picked seventh in the America East preseason poll, lost its sixth consecutive season opener.

UP NEXT

New Hampshire hosts Dartmouth on Saturday.

Iowa hosts Samford on Thursday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25