Claville has breakout game in Raiders’ win over Loyola

The Huntington Raiders looked in trouble early in their game against Loyola, trailing the Flyers 14-0 early in the contest.

When the Raiders needed an answer on offense, they turned to receiver Zyion Claville, and the sophomore responded.

Claville exploded in the 47-21 win, racking up 200 yards and three touchdowns.

His head coach, Steve Dennis, said it was only a matter of time before Claville had a breakout game.

“I just think each week he has a great understanding of make the play when it comes to you,” Dennis said. “He’s a kid that, early on in the year he wants the ball all the time, and naturally the reads weren’t going his way, but you didn;t see a difference in the way he practiced or the way he played. Friday night it just clicked finally. I think for him to kind of break out like that, I think it was kind of like a little relief on him for all of the hard work he’s been putting in.”

The Raiders will return to district 1-4A play on Friday when they travel to Bastrop.