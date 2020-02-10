Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams attends Mudbugs game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a great night for Mudbugs fans. Shreveport native and Cleveland Browns cornerback was in the building.

Williams passed out candy and Mardi Gras beads to the people in the stands. He said it felt good to be home and he’s looking forward to training hard for next season.

“You know just the support and all the fans around Shreveport, Lousiana support their athletes. And those things like that you know- without those guys you know we’re not where we are today,” said Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns Cornerback.

Williams is coming off his rookie season but for him, the hard work is just beginning.

“Just learning a lot about the first year in the NFL and you know- the in’s and out’s about the game and things like that. So right now we’re just prepping to get better for next season. We got a new coach and coaching staff so you know -the system is different. You know hopefully we can get things turned around up there and you know I’ll be one of those Superbowl guys,” said Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns Cornerback.

The former Louisiana State University player was drafted in 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.