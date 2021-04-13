Coach O says LSU NEEDS this Spring Game

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the Media on Tuesday to preview LSU’s first Spring Game since 2019 — last year’s was cancelled for fans due to COVID.

“We need this, that’s why we’re going first offense vs. first defense, second offense vs. second defense,” Coach O said.

Coach O emphasized he didn’t just want to seamlessly get in and out of the exhibition.

“We don’t want to put everything on tv but we do want to do enough things for our players to compete and have fun.”

