Arkansas’ Moody and Notae honored by SEC Coaches

By: Arkansas Athletics

Fayetteville, Ar (Arkansas Athletics) – Arkansas guard Moses Moody picked up three honors by the SEC coaches, including SEC Freshman of the Year, and JD Notae was voted the SEC Sixth-Man of the Year, the league announced today.

In addition to being selected SEC Freshman of the Year, Moody was named first team All-SEC and elected to the SEC All-Freshman team. Moody:

Is just the second Razorback freshman to be named first team All-SEC, joining Scotty Thurman (1993).

Is just the second Razorback to be named SEC Freshman of the Year, joining Patrick Beverley (2007).

Is the 11th Razorback (15 total honors) to earn first-team All-SEC by the coaches.

Gives Arkansas its 19th member of the SEC All-Freshman team.

Was named to the SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service team last week.

Notae, a redshirt junior, becomes the second Razorback to be tabbed SEC Sixth-Man of the Year, joining Eric Ferguson (2006).

Moses Moody Season Highlights

A three-time SEC Freshman of the Week

Ranks third in the SEC in scoring and third among NCAA freshmen in scoring (17.5 ppg)

1 of 3 freshmen in the NCAA to average at least 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds

1 of 2 SEC players – the only freshman – to average 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds

1 of 3 SEC players – the only freshman – to rank among the league’s top 20 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and 3-point percentage

1 of 4 SEC players – the only freshman – to shoot at least 42 percent from the field, 35 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line

Ranks eighth in the NCAA in free throws made while setting an Arkansas freshman record for free throws made despite a pandemic-shortened season

Led the team in scoring 10 times (best on the team) and rebounding six times (second-best on the team) while leading the team in scoring and rebounding in the same game a team-best three times

Becomes the sixth Razorback freshman ever to lead his team in scoring for a season (George Kok at 18.7 in 1944-45; Scotty Thurman at 17.4 in 1992-93; Joe Johnson at 16.0 in 1999-00; Jonathon Modica at 11.5 in 2002-03 and Patrick Beverley at 13.9 in 2006-07)

Scored a season-high 28 points three times (at Alabama and back-to-back wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M to close the regular season)

Scored 20-plus points eight times (six times in SEC play) and grabbed at least five rebounds 19 times

During Arkansas’ 11-game SEC win streak, Moody led the team in scoring (17.4) and was second in both rebounds (5.7) and blocked shots (9) while having the third-best totals in assists (24) and steals (12).

JD Notae Season Highlights

Was the team’s first substitute off the bench 12 times and Arkansas was 11-1 in such games

Ranks second on the team in scoring (12.9) and averaged 12.2 points in SEC games

Ranks ninth in the SEC in free throws made (79), 12th in the SEC in field goals made, 12th in the SEC in 3-pointers made (44), 13th In the SEC in steals and 13th in total points (335)

Has led the team in assists seven times (tied for tops on the team) and scoring five times (second-best on the team)

At South Carolina, he scored 21 points with five rebounds, five assists and five steals – the first Hog to do so since 1997

Shot 20 percentage points better from 3-point range in SEC games (.347) than he did for the season (.328)

Made a strong push down the stretch by averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds 2.8 assists and 3.0 steals over the final four games.

2021 SEC HONORS (Coaches)

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama