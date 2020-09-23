Arkansas State postpones home football game against Tulsa due to COVID-19 concerns

JONESBORO, Ark.- The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday it has postponed its Saturday, September 26 home football game against Tulsa.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Athletics Department, the game has been postponed “due to being unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at one position group that would allow the game to be played safely”.

Officials say A-State and Tulsa are working together to find a new date to reschedule the game.

The A-State Athletics Department will give an update when available.

The athletic department says the football team will continue its practice schedule this week since it wasn’t the “volume of total players unavailable but the inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group that required the game be rescheduled”.

The Red Wolves football team will resume its 2020 schedule on October 3 with its Sun Belt Conference opener at Coastal Carolina.

“We are postponing our game against Tulsa because the amount of unavailable players at one specific position group doesn’t allow for us to safely play the game,” said A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “This is a result of a combination of positive tests on Monday and other players still displaying symptoms, as well as having time to safely reacclimate prior to the game. This decision is based on the ability to safely field a two-deep at the position group rather than the total number of players unavailable. We are taking all precautions as our student health and safety remains our first and foremost priority.

“We are working with Tulsa to mutually reschedule the game, and we look forward to beginning Sun Belt Conference play next week with our Oct. 3 game at Coastal Carolina.”

