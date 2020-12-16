Arkansas State to welcome new coach Butch Johnson at news conference

Butch Jones, Tennessee’s new head football coach, speaks during an NCAA college football new conference on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols’ introduced Jones on Friday as its successor to Derek Dooley, who was fired Nov. 18 after going 15-21 in three seasons. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JONESBORO, Ark. – The new head coach of the Arkansas State Red Wolves will finally step into the spotlight Wednesday afternoon.

University officials will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. introducing Butch Jones after naming the veteran play-caller as the program’s 31st head coach on Saturday.

Jones has spent the last three years working as an off-the-field analyst for Nick Saban’s Alabama program after stints leading Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

Wednesday is also National Signing Day in college football, and Arkansas State officials are expected to give an update on the Red Wolves recruiting class.