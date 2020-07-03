Former Ashdown DB Montaric Brown looks to take on leadership role with Hogs

Arkansas CB and former Ashdown Panther Montaric Brown is heading into his junior season as one of the most experienced players on Arkansas’ defense.

Brown has spent the off-season battling back from injury after having hernia surgery back in January.

Now there are several guys gunning for his job, but Brown says he’s back to 100 percent and ready to become a leader on the defense.

Brown said, “Coming in my freshman and sophomore year I didn’t play that much and I wasn’t being vocal. So my goal is being more vocal and being more involved. My mindset is to dominate and handle my position making sure I do what I have to do.”

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said, “I am so happy he is on the football team. Buster Brown is a great kid and works his tail off. He loves the game of football. He is a hard worker. A guy that you can count on. He is loyal. You can trust him. He is a special person.”