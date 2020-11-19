Razorbacks “running thin” after positive COVID-19 cases within the football program

by: Richie Mills

FAYETTEVILLE, La. – For the third time this season, an LSU football game could be in jeopardy because of COVID-19.

Arkansas media outlets are reporting that earlier this week, one player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Once contact tracing was conducted, several players were forced to quarantine.

Before the season started, the SEC established that at least 53 scholarship players must be available for a team to play a football game this season.

While there is an unspecified number of Arkansas Football players and personnel in quarantine, Head Coach Sam Pittman says the team is “running thin” but the hope is to play LSU Saturday.

If the game proceeds as scheduled, LSU and Arkansas will play at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

