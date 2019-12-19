Bossier’s DeCamerion Richardson chooses Mississippi State

Bossier defensive back DeCamerion Richardson signed with Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Richardson is a three star athlete who played on both sides of the ball for the Bearkats.

He said he liked the family atmosphere in Starkville and loved the coach recruiting him.

He was being recruited by a former top five pick in the NFL draft in Terrell Buckley.

Richardson said, “When I went down there I loved everything about it. On the visit they treated me like family and I just fell in love with it and though I might as well go on and sign. I’m very excited, this recruiting process has been long and I finally made this decision to go ahead and sign with Mississippi State. I like the way they coach and how coach Buckley explain the stuff and presented it. I like how he did that.”