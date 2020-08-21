C-USA soccer and volleyball competition postponed, moved to Spring 2021

DALLAS (KTAL/KMSS) – The Conference USA Board of Directors has announced the postponement of fall team sports, as well as fall C-USA championships in those sports to the spring of 2021.

According to the board of directors, this move comes following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ decision to move Division I fall championships to spring. The conference sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The only sport that is exempt from the postponement is football.



The move to the spring allows C-USA schools to not only compete for a C-USA Championship but have an opportunity to play for a spot in the NCAA Championships.



“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod.

“Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”



Dates of competition and formats for the sports will be announced at a later date.

