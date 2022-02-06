SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Centenary Baseball has unfinished business to take care of. Over 20 Gents return to make up for the team’s early postseason exit a season ago.



“It left a bad taste in our mouth for sure,” said shortstop Brady Robinson. “We’re coming back this year and we want some hardware with it.”



“Anytime you don’t win a championship it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Head Coach Mike Diaz admits.



The pain of not hanging a banner is even greater, considering the successes the Gents experienced a year ago. Centenary won a a program record 18 consecutive games from March 4th to April 6th.



“I’ve never been part of a winning streak that long in my life,” said pitcher Parker Primeaux. “It kind of didn’t even seem like reality.”



“I’ve never won 18 in a row. It was surreal,” Robinson recalls. “Everyday we came out and we were just kind of like ‘hey guys, take it one day at a time.'”



But the past is the past, and in 2022 Centenary will be relying on a pitching staff with the second lowest earned run average in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. At the center of it all, 2021 Division-III saves leader Parker Primeaux.



“He’s one of those guys, a closer that has a rubber arm,” said Head Coach Mike Diaz. “He can close Friday and Saturday and start on Sunday and that’s kind of what we’ve done with him.”



“I’ve been working on my slider and it’s been moving across the plate very well,” answered Primeaux when asked what aspect of the his game has improved the most over the offseason. “Hopefully I’ll get a lot of hitters out this year.”



Offensively the Gents ranked in the top 50 nationally in batting average a year ago. One of the bats returning is All-Conference shortstop Brady Robinson



“I’m more of a lead by example kind of guy. I talk more than I did before but the middle of our team is a big asset to this team,” Robinson says of the Centenary middle defense. “We’re going to help us win a lot of games this year and if we don’t perform it could make us lose some games this year as well.”



“He was second team All-Conference, really can pick it and I think he led our team in home runs last year too so the guy can swing it.” said Diaz. “He’s really good in the middle…everything runs through him so it’s great to have Brady Robinson back.”

