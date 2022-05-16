SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Sixty teams were announced during the NCAA Division III Baseball selection show. The Centenary Gents were the final one. Team number 60 unveiled.

The Diamond Gents will head to Georgia to take on LaGrange College in a best of five series.



Of course, we’d be the very last team,” said Assistant Coach Cody Crowder. “Not where we were expecting to go but we’re super excited still.”



After starting the season 6-8, the Gents finished the season 21-6, plating 10 or more runs in eighteen of those final 27 contests on their way to a SCAC Tournament Title.



“We started slow but coming in and getting this regional bid was big for us,” said Junior pitcher Parker Primeaux. “I think we’re ready to win a series.”

After a school-record nineteen game winning streak in 2021, Crowder believes the 2022 Gents are more prepared for the postseason because of their slow start.



“You want to get hot at the right time and kind of get everything right at the right time going into the tournament and we knew we weren’t getting an at-large bid so we knew we had to win it and that’s what we did, we just got hot at the right time.”



“Centenary’s second NCAA Tournament run will begin eight and a half hours away in LaGrange, Georgia. The Diamond Gents are seeking the program’s first Super Regional berth.

LaGrange College enters the Tournament with a record of 37-6 overall record and a number 4 ranking in the Division III Top 25.

Tragedy struck the Panther program last weekend when freshman pitchers Stephen Bartoletta and Jacob Brown were both killed in a car accident.

First pitch of the series is set for Friday at noon. The full bracket can be viewed here.