LAGRANGE, Ga (Centenary Athletics) – The Centenary baseball team dropped a doubleheader to the LaGrange College Panthers on Friday on day one of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship, falling 7-3 in game one and 9-7 in game two at Cleaveland Field in Williamson Stadium.

The Diamond Gents (27-18) must win the final three games of the series over the Panthers (39-6) to advance to next weekend’s super regional round.

Live stats and live video are available for all games of the series at the link below:

Stats and Video: https://www.lagrangepanthers.com/sports/bsb/2021-22/releases/20220518hsb7sz

The remaining weekend schedule is below:

(All times EDT)

Game 3- Saturday, May 21: 12 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary)- Saturday, May 21: 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 3

Game 5 (if necessary)- Sunday, May 22: 12 p.m.

Game One Recap: LaGrange 7 Centenary 3

The Panthers struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning and added one more in the third to take a 2-0 lead. Centenary scored one in the top of the fourth but LaGrange responded with one of its own to take a 3-1 lead through four.

The Panthers then scored four times in the seventh to extend their lead to 7-1. Centenary scored two in the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-3 but LaGrange held on for the win.

Centenary out-hit LaGrange 10-9, but left seven on base, struck out seven times, and committed two errors. The Panthers also made a pair of errors, struck out four times, and left five on base.

Freshman LHP Tyler Herrera (Spring, Texas) suffered his first loss of the season as he allowed seven runs, but just three earned, and nine hits in 6.2 innings of work. He walked two and struck out three. Herrera threw 90 pitches, 56 for strikes, and faced 32 batters. It marked the first time that Herrera allowed more than two earned runs in a game all season in his 16th appearance and ninth start.

Sophomore RHP Zack Clark (Shelbyville, Texas) relieved Herrera in the seventh and went 1.1 innings and recorded one strikeout. Junior RHP Jacob Lievre (Katy, Texas)

LaGrange starter Baley Coleman (10-1) got the victory as he scattered 10 hits and allowed just the three earned runs with no walks and seen strikeouts. He faced 34 batters and threw 105 pitches (73 strikes). Tanner Chafin came on in relief of Coleman and pitched a perfect ninth.

Senior 1B Preston Ludwick (Pflugerville, Texas), senior C Ben Bridges (Beckville, Texas), senior 2B Tyler Erickson (Houston, Texas), and senior DH Tyler Welch (Pineville, La.) each collected two hits to pace the Diamond Gents’ offense. Junior SS Noah Koehmstedt (San Diego, Calif.) and freshman RF Cade LaBruyere (Iowa, La.) each had one hit.

Bridges hit a solo home run in the fourth and added an RBI single in the eighth. Erickson followed Bridges’ run-scoring season with one of his own for the final two runs of the game for the Maroon and White. LaGrange was led offensively by 3B Joe Ruth and SS Cael Chatham who each had a game-high three hits. CF McKinley Erves was 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ruth had an RBI and scored a run and Chatham finished with two RBI and a run scored. LF Gabriel Pallo went 1-4 with a run scored.

1B Jack Layrisson started the scoring for LaGrange with an RBI groundout in the first and Ruth drove Erves home in the third for a 2-0 lead. 2B Rhett Hebert delivered a sacrifice fly in the fourth to score Chatham, and Erves and Chatham delivered RBI and LaGrange also got another sac fly from RF Rhett Mixon for its four runs in the eighth inning.

The LaGrange-Centenary winner will face the winner of the Orange, Calif. Region Hosted by Chapman University which features host Chapman, Pomona-Pitzer, Cal Lutheran, and Pacific (Ore.).