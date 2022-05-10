SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Centenary baseball team is happy to still be practicing.

If the Gents had been eliminated during the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, their season would’ve been over once the final out was made.

That out never came. Centenary started the Tournament 2-0, moving to the SCAC championship series with wins over Texas-Lutheran and conference regular season champion Trinity.

On championship Sunday, the Gents had two chances to earn one win over Trinity yet again. After falling in game one, Centenary rebounded to take the deciding matchup, 10-5. With the win, the Gents locked up their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017 and second SCAC Tournament championship in program history. They also earned the opportunity to hit the practice field a few more times.

“It feels amazing. I mean, this is my first time in five years playing for a regional…It feels kind of surreal,” admitted 2022 First Team All-SCAC selection Preston Ludwick. “Not having to worry about anything except for baseball, you know, it’s just a great feeling.”

Centenary College held commencement ceremonies on Saturday. The baseball program is the only team still playing.

After a 6-8 start to the season, Sunday’s win with their backs against the wall is indicative of the same fight the team has shown all season long, according to Head coach Mike Diaz.



“The guys didn’t pucker up and believed in each other and you know, we got after it in that second game.”

Centenary received votes in the Division III Top 25 following their performance in the Tournament. The Gents will find out their regional pairing Monday at 11:00 A.M.