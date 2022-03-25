SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – From start to finish the Centenary Gents controlled on Friday night at Shehee Stadium, defeating sixteenth-ranked Trinity 10-0 in eight innings.

The catalyst offensively for the Gents was Left Fielder Cade LaBruyere who went 4-4 with three runs and an RBI. Luke Royle drove in three runs on one hit, while Tyler Erickson scored twice.

The bullpen wasn’t needed on Friday as Freshman Tyler Herrera shined. The Spring, Texas native threw eight shutout innings, striking out nine batters to move to 3-0 on the season.

The Gents scored ten or more runs for the eighth time this season and for the first time since a 17-run effort on March 9th. The shutout is the team’s first of the year.

With the win the Diamond Gents improve to 12-10 overall and 2-2 in SCAC play. The series wraps up tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 1:00. Game two is set for 4:00.