Centenary sweeps LC, wins fifth straight

By: Centenary College Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (Centenary College Athletics) – The Centenary volleyball team remained red hot on Wednesday evening as the Ladies defeated the Louisiana College Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0, in a non-conference match at the Gold Dome.

The Ladies (8-6) have now won 15 straight sets as they extended their season-high winning streak to five as they have swept Williams Baptist, Jarvis Christian, Grambling, and the Wildcats in order. Louisiana College fell to 0-3 on the season with Wednesday’s loss. Centenary is off to is best start to a season in the division III era (2011-present).

Centenary took set one by a 25-21 count, claimed set two 25-18, and closed out the match with a dominant 25-6 margin in the third set as the Maroon and White improved to 5-0 at home this season.

Senior OH Alyssa Davis (Leonard, Texas) led the Ladies with 14 kills and nine digs. She recorded 17 kills and 16 digs in Tuesday’s victory over Grambling as she entered the week ranked third in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in kills and is the team leader in kills and digs. She posted double-digit kills in a match for the ninth time this season and is currently number two in program history in the D3 era in the category. Senior MB Elizabeth Epley (Nashville, Tenn.) posted six kills and two digs, junior MB Liz Lowe (San Antonio, Texas) had four kills, two digs, and an ace, and senior S Marichael Clarin-Jante (Houston, Texas) tallied nine assists and seven digs.

Sophomore DS/L Jaycie Proctor (Paris, Texas) had seven digs and an assist and fellow sophomore DS/L Tori Ligman (Bossier City, La.) had eight digs and a game-high four aces. Freshman RS Jaylin St. Martin (New Orleans, La.) contributed a pair of kills and an assist and sophomore S Regan Griffin (Arlington, Texas) had six assists and a dig. Freshman OH/DS Kiara Liedy (Sugar Land, Texas) had five digs. Sophomore MB/OH Robin Lemelle (Liberty, Texas), freshman MB Elizabeth Canady (League City, Texas), and freshman RS Aubrey Salazar (San Antonio, Texas) combined for three digs and a kill, and senior Lauren Kelley (Fort Worth, Texas) had three kills. Junior DS Mariah Martinez (San Antonio, Texas) had a team-high 12 assists and added a dig.

The Ladies had 11 kills each in sets one and two and eight in set three to finish with 30 for the match. They were especially lethal in the third and final set as they committed just one error and finished with an impressive .500 hitting percentage after posting a .259 in set two. Centenary tallied 45 digs and 29 assists along with nine aces.

Centenary will now hit the road to play three matches this weekend in Texas. The Ladies will face Dallas Christian College on Friday, Sept. 24 (6 p.m.) and then face fellow SCAC members Dallas and Austin College on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Irving, Texas in matches set for Noon and 3 p.m.

See the Ladies’ complete 2021 season schedule here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/wvball/2021-22/schedule

Admission is FREE to all Centenary home athletic contests but be advised of current COVID-19 protocols for fans. Updated COVID-19 information is now available via www.GoCentenary.com.

Live stats and live video stream are available for all Centenary home contests.