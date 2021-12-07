Centenary’s Powell named SCAC Player of the Week

By: Centenary Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga (Centenary Athletics) – Junior guard Destini Powell of Ladies Basketball has been named the SCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played from Monday, November 29 through Sunday, December 5, the league office announced on Monday. (Women’s Basketball Weekly Release – Week 5)

Powell (Minden, La.) poured in a career-high 33 points to lead the Ladies to an 89-82 road win on Saturday at Birmingham-Southern. She made 11-26 shot attempts overall in 39 minutes and was 3-8 from three-point range. Powell also made 8-11 from the free throw line and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds.

The 33 points is the most scored by a Ladies player in a single game in the division III era (2012-present) and is tied for the third-most points in a single game in program history and is the most points scored by a Centenary player in 17 years. Penny Brill scored 33 on Feb. 16, 1984 and Laura Kizyte did so on Nov. 19, 2004. Powell’s previous career high in points was 26 which she accomplished twice. She did so as a freshman on Feb. 8, 2020 at Texas Lutheran and last weekend at Ozarks in a 79-58 loss on Nov. 27. Saturday marked Powell’s first double-double of the season and the third time she has reached double figures.

Centenary will now open SCAC play on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Dallas in a game set for 7:30 p.m.

A link to the Ladies’ complete 2021-22 schedule can be found here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/wbkb/2021-22/schedule

