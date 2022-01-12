Hot-shooting Centenary breaks record for three pointers in a game in win over Southwestern

By: Centenary Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (Centenary Athletics) – The Centenary men’s basketball team made history on Wednesday evening as the hot-shooting Gents nailed a program record 22 three-point baskets en route to a dominating 105-69 victory over the Southwestern University Pirates in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at the Gold Dome.

The Gents improved to 7-6 overall and 3-3 in SCAC play while the Pirates fell to 4-9 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Centenary was back on its home court for the first time in almost a month and made the most of it, breaking a seven-year old record as the previous high was 20 set twice, the first occasion on Dec. 12, 2009 versus Louisiana Tech and then again Millsaps on Nov. 21, 2015. Senior G AJ Hall (Thibodaux, La.) also made history as he tied the single-game record for three pointers by an individual as he drained nine treys in 14 attempts (64 %) and ended with a career-high 34 points.