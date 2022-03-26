SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Centenary Gents saw a three-run seventh inning lead dissapear on Saturday afternoon, falling 13-12 to sixteenth-ranked Trinity in game one of a doubleheader. The Tigers took game two 10-5, taking the series two games to one.

In both games Preston Ludwick delivered at the plate for the Gents, combining for five hits and four RBI on Saturday.

Parker Primeaux took the loss in game one, falling to 4-3 on the season. The right-hander alloowed five runs on six hits in 4.1 innings of work. Seven Gents took the mound in game two.

Centenary falls to 12-12 overall and 2-4 in SCAC play. The Gents will travel to Schreiner for a three-game series next weekend.