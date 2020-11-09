Coach’s Corner: Kyle Blankenship, LSUS Men’s Basketball

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – In March, the LSUS Men’s basketball team had the plug pulled on a potential national championship because of the pandemic. Now, they’re using that as fuel for a championship run in 2020.

“Well, last year the way it ended was tough for a lot of people. Unfortunately, we were one of those teams that were really hot at the end of the year and had a number one seed in the (NAIA) tournament. But, eventually we had to get over it because we knew that it was out of our control.”

The Pilots are off to a hot start in 2020, undefeated through four games and still carrying the nation’s longest home winning streak. After seeing how his team handled the offseason, Blankenship isn’t surprised.

“They don’t care who is scoring the points, who is getting all the glory. They just want to win,” says Blankenship.

For more from our interview with Coach Blankenship, watch below.