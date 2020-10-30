Date and time set for 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kick off on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 6 p.m.

The 45th edition of the Indepedence Bowl will once again be televised on ESPN, making this the 29th-consecutive year that game has aired on an ESPN network.

The Indepence Bowl and ESPN recently announced a six-year extension to televise the game through 2025.

“Playing the 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 26, in a primetime window, will provide us a tremendous opportunity to highlight the wonderful work our organization and the city of Shreveport do on-and-off the field,” said 2020 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Chairman Frank Auer. “Our entire organization, together with Radiance Technologies, cannot wait to showcase two exciting football teams and the City of Shreveport, hosting this event.”

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl became the first bowl to invite a team to be a part of the 2020 Bowl Season, as the Army Black Knights accepted their invitation to Shreveport on Saturday, October 24. Army will match up against a representative of the Pac-12 Conference, who will begin play of their seven-game season on Saturday, November 7.

A limited number of sideline bench and endzone bench tickets are available on a reservation basis. To make a reservation, contact the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at (318) 221-0712.

