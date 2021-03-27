ETBU finishes Spring season on high note with blowout win over Texas Lutheran

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)



MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Ignited by 28 second quarter points, the East Texas Baptist University football team knocked off the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs, 51-20, in a battle for third place in the American Southwest Conference. ETBU finishes the 2021 spring COVID season at 3-2 and records their first win over Texas Lutheran since 2016 when current Austin Peay State University Scotty Walden earned his first win as a head coach.



ETBU had a great day in the air with 470 of their 524 total yards of offense coming from Troy Yowman, who completed 26-of-38 passing and five touchdowns. Kaleb O’Bryant was on the end of three touchdown passes from Yoman while catching nine passes for 150 yards. DeCarlos Frazier (five receptions, 83 yards) and Cornelius Merchant (two receptions, 25 yards) would also have a touchdown reception. Qua Heath had three catches for 81 yards.

Chase Thompson would spark ETBU’s defense with 13 tackles as well as a 45-yard pick-six touchdown. Devarion Guyton (11 tackles, 1.5 sacks) and James Wright IV (10 tackles) would also have double-digits in tackling while Malik Mason broke up two passes.



In the first quarter to begin the game, both teams ended their first drives with punts. But TLU’s punt would be muffed by ETBU and the Bulldogs would recover a fumble. Four plays later, they would score to lead 7-0. But ETBU would answer with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Yowman to O’Bryant. TLU ended the first quarter with a 10-7 lead following a made field goal.





ETBU’s next drive would extend into the second quarter and ended as Frazier caught a 13-yard pass for a score and a 14-10 lead on a 10 play drive for 75 yards. Holding TLU to three-and-out on their next drive, the Tigers scored again as Yowman hit O’Bryant from 24 yards out for a touchdown. After another three-and-out by TLU, ETBU’s next drive ended with an interception leading to a field goal by the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 21-13. ETBU would score on their next two possessions with Bailey Badeaux rushing in from eight yards out and Yowman throwing his fourth touchdown pass of the game as Merchant was on the receiving end of a 22-yard reception for a 35-13 lead at halftime.



Another three-and-out by the Bulldogs to start the second half gave ETBU the ball back as they drove 50 yards in nine plays with Yowman throwing his fifth touchdown pass as O’Bryant caught his third touchdown of the day putting the Tigers up, 42-13. TLU would get the score to 42-20 after going 55 yards in five plays in the middle of the third quarter. Following an ETBU punt, TLU moved 20 yards downfield when Thompson stepped up for a pick-six from 45 yards outs putting ETBU ahead by 28-points, 48-20, after three quarters.



The fourth quarter would see an ETBU field goal from Alberto Garcia from 23 yards to put ETBU up 31 points (51-20). TLU would then have two drives in the quarter, but each time saw a fourth down chance prevented by ETBU’s defense. ETBU would then take the ball and run the clock down to 19 seconds before punting it. TLU had two plays as the ended and ETBU finished up with three wins and a third place finish in the ASC.