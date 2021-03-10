ETBU rolls to first round ASC Tournament victory

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)
MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Ignited by a strong first quarter, the #2 East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball sent the Belhaven University Blazers home for the season in the first round of the 2021 American Southwest Conference Tournament. With the 76-48 win, ETBU improves to 24-0 going into the ASC semi-finals in Alpine, Texas.
Bridget Upton led ETBU with 13 points while Mallory Stephens scored 10 points. Mollie Dittmar (eight points) and Brooke Webster (six points) combined for 14 points while Mycah McDonald tallied six rebounds on the night. Destiny Johnson finished as the game’s high scorer with 16 for BU while Kourtni Lee tallied 13 points.
ETBU finished shooting 40.3% from the field while holding BU to 21.2%. The Tigers made all of the game’s seven three-pointers and dominated the glass with 52 rebounds. Never once giving up the lead, ETBU would get 13 of the game’s 16 assists and take command of the fast break points (19-6), points off turnovers (19-9) and points in the paint (34-16) categories.
ETBU opened the contest scoring 10 straight points (10:00-4:45) with Grace Stephens putting in four points. BU would get their lone field goal of the quarter at 3:17 as they would be held to just 7% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, the Tigers would make 42.9% from the field as they ended the first quarter with an 11-2 run to lead, 21-4.
Although Mallory (8:56) and Grace (8:45) Stephens upped ETBU’s lead to 18 points, 25-7, on free throws, BU would respond with five straight points to cut the margin to 25-12. ETBU’s first field goal of the quarter belonged Emma Stelzer (5:59) hitting a three-pointer. BU would again get the margin to 13 points (30-17; 4:42), but the Tigers were sparked by six points from Upton as they would finish the quarter on a 12-7 run. That run included a three by Brooke Webster (0:08) to end the first half to move ahead by 19, 43-24.
The third quarter saw ETBU stretch their lead to 32 points, 66-34, after three quarters. They started with nine straight points, including four from Dittmar (7:22-7:02). BU would then cut the gap to 52-28 onl to see the Tigers go on a 14-6 run. Mallory Stephens netted six points in that run (4:53-3:22). Webster (2:00) and Erin Berry (0:40) would knock down three-pointers to complete the quarter.
The Blazers would win the fourth quarter outscoring ETBU, 14-10. They managed to cut the lead to 69-45 on a 11-3 run only for ETBU to finish the quarter strong. Kyla West would contribute five points off the bench helping ETBU advance to the second round with the 76-48 win.
With Mary Hardin-Baylor upsetting Hardin-Simmons in the first round and Sul Ross State University winning their game against Howard Payne University, the ASC Tournament will finish in Alpine, Texas, on Sunday and Monday. ETBU will face SRSU on Sunday at a time to be determined.