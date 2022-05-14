MARSHALL, Tx (East Texas Baptist University) – Putting together another stellar season, the 2022 East Texas Baptist University baseball team came up short of the American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship, 12-5, in game three of the Gold Bracket Championship vs. Texas Dallas. ETBU is now 33-13 and will see if their wins and strength of schedule will receive them an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. Carson Wilson , Austin Barry , Brett Wagner , and Trent Clark all made the ASC Gold All-Tournament team.



ETBU used five pitchers in the game as Braden Karnes received the loss. Rece Gustafson , Cole Godkin , Jagger Neely , and Mackenson Bobo all saw time on the mound. Wilson led the team in hits going 4-for-4 with one RBI. Barry added two hits for one RBI. Christopher Robinson recorded two RBI.



UTD took control of the game early scoring five runs in the first four innings shutting down ETBU’s offense. ETBU put themselves back in the game pulling to within one, 5-4, scoring four runs in the fifth inning. UTD answered back with seven more runs adding three in the sixth and four in the eighth for a 12-4 lead. ETBU produced one run in the eighth falling, 12-5.



ETBU will now wait and see if they have a chance to move into the NCAA Tournament with their 33 wins. They will find out on Monday afternoon.