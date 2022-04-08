MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – ETBU batters struck out fifteen times on Friday, as the Tigers dropped game one of a three game series to LeTourneau 3-2.

The Tigers never led, as the ‘Jackets built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. LeTourneau starter Jared Schurig went seven innings, struck out ten batters, and allowed two runs on seven hits to pick up the win.

In a losing effort, ETBU’s Cole Godkin shined on the mound. The graduate student went going a full nine innings, striking out twelve batters.

The game-winning run turned out to be a solo home run from LeTourneau’s Kyle Maysonave in the top of the sixth.

Pacing the Tigers offensively was Austin Berry. The Houston native went 2-3 with an RBI, and a run scored.

With the loss, ETBU sits at 18-4 in ASC play and 21-9 overall. The series will wrap up tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 P.M.