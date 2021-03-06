ETBU Finishes with a Perfect Regular Season at 23-0

ALEXANDRIA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Overpowering Louisiana College from the start, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team completed a perfect regular season with a 77-45 win over the Wildcats finishing the regular season at 23-0. ETBU finishes with a perfect 15-0 record in the American Southwest Conference East Division and is the sixth team in ASC history to finish perfect in conference play.
All the players for ETBU would score in the game as Bridget Upton led with 14 points. Mycah McDonald contributed 10 points while Kenidi White tallied 12 rebounds. Grace Stephens added four assists. Alex Harrison was LC’s top scorer with just nine points.
ETBU dominated the field goal percentage mark (44.6%-23.8%), which included a 24.1%-21.4% edge in three-point range and 75% from the free throw line. They also controlled the glass with 55 rebounds and dished out 19 assists.
ETBU took over the game in the first seven minutes jumping out to a 16-1 lead (10:00-3:53), including the first six of the game. LC would manage to make just three field goals in the quarter for seven points coming as close as 18-5. Behind 10 points from Upton, the Tigers would take control of the quarter with 25 points to lead 25-7 after one.
The second quarter opened with seven straight ETBU points making it 32-7 (6:02) before LC would hit a three for their first points (5:19). ETBU’s defense managed to hold LC to five points in the last five minutes while their offense kept putting the points on the board. During that time, Singleton scored four points (3:20, 2:38). The Tigers would grab a 44-15 lead at halftime.
The third quarter proved to be the only difficult quarter as ETBU scored just eight points. The Wildcats closed the gap to 46-24 (6:41) with a 9-2 run. Following a McDonald basket (3:43), LC made it 48-27 (3:43). Free throws by Mallory Stephens (3:06) and a layup by Haley Fieseler gave ETBU 52 points while the Wildcats finished with 15 points in the quarter trailing, 52-30.
LC would only cut the margin to 20, 54-34, with 7:59 to play. But from that point on, the Tigers would keep their twenty-plus point lead throughout. White and McDonald would combine for 11 points in the quarter. ETBU would also see Erin Berry knock down a three while Kyla West would put the finishing touches in the game to complete the undefeated regular season.
As the East Division champions, the Tigers will be hosting the first round of the ASC Tournament this Wednesday night against the #4 seed in the west division.
