By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)
CLARKSVILLE, Ar (ETBU Athletics) – Sweeping the American Southwest Conference series, East Texas Baptist University won both games against the University of the Ozarks, 9-0, and 7-2. ETBU is now 8-2 and 6-0 in the ASC.
Sayers Collins and Jacob Sherman earned wins while Peyton Miller had a save. On the day, ETBU struck out 20 batters.
GAME 1
ETBU 9, Ozarks 0
Collins pitched another gem in the ASC posting another shutout with 10 strikeouts in the seven-inning game. He gave up just four hits and retired the side in the first, fifth, and seventh innings. Zachary McAdams went 4-of-4 with three runs scored while Ben Lea was 2-of-2 with two RBI. Austin Barry also had two hits. Jake Miller, Christopher Robinson, Carson Wilson, and Barry each had a RBI.
McAdams stole home plate in the first inning for the first run. In the third inning, McAdams scored again on a Brett Wagner fly out. Barry doubled in a run in the fourth inning and then Robinson made it 4-0 in the sixth inning on a home run. ETBU then scored five runs in the seventh inning. McAdams scored for the third time on a Miller single for the fifth run of the game. Miller came in on a throwing error to make it 6-0 and then a triple by Lea added two more runs, 8-0. Wilson flew out for a sac fly to end the scoring at 9-0.
GAME 2
ETBU 7, Ozarks 2
Jacob Sherman went six innings for the win with five strikeouts, five hits, and one earned run. Miller came in for the final three innings earning his second save of the year with five strikeouts. Robinson led the team with two this and two RBI. Kelley added two hits while Wilson had two RBI. Wagner, Jase Jones, and Nick Massarini each had a RBI.
Ozarks scored first in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. ETBU answered with a four-run fourth inning for a 4-2 lead. Wagner doubled in Will Kelley for the first run and then Robinson tied the game with a single to right center field. Wilson grounded out as Robinson came in and then Massarini had a sac fly to make it 4-2. In the fifth inning, Robinson singled in Wagner and then Wilson followed with a single as Robinson scored for a 6-2 lead. Jones then hit his first home run of the year in the eighth inning making it 7-2.
ETBU will travel to Howard Payne University next weekend for a three-game series with Howard Payne University.