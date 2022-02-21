By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

CLARKSVILLE, Ar (ETBU Athletics) – Sweeping the American Southwest Conference series, East Texas Baptist University won both games against the University of the Ozarks, 9-0, and 7-2. ETBU is now 8-2 and 6-0 in the ASC.



Sayers Collins and Jacob Sherman earned wins while Peyton Miller had a save. On the day, ETBU struck out 20 batters.

GAME 1

ETBU 9, Ozarks 0

Collins pitched another gem in the ASC posting another shutout with 10 strikeouts in the seven-inning game. He gave up just four hits and retired the side in the first, fifth, and seventh innings. Zachary McAdams went 4-of-4 with three runs scored while Ben Lea was 2-of-2 with two RBI. Austin Barry also had two hits. Jake Miller , Christopher Robinson , Carson Wilson , and Barry each had a RBI.



McAdams stole home plate in the first inning for the first run. In the third inning, McAdams scored again on a Brett Wagner fly out. Barry doubled in a run in the fourth inning and then Robinson made it 4-0 in the sixth inning on a home run. ETBU then scored five runs in the seventh inning. McAdams scored for the third time on a Miller single for the fifth run of the game. Miller came in on a throwing error to make it 6-0 and then a triple by Lea added two more runs, 8-0. Wilson flew out for a sac fly to end the scoring at 9-0.