By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Sweeping their sixth American Southwest Conference series of the year, East Texas Baptist University held off Sul Ross State University, 5-3. ETBU has now won all three games in four ASC series and are now 19-7 overall and 16-2 in the ASC.

Jacob Sherman improved to 4-1 going four innings and striking out five batters. Jagger Neely followed with three innings of work with four strikeouts giving up just two hits. Trent Clark earned his third save of the year in the final two innings with one strikeout.

ETBU had three home runs on the day with one each from Christopher Robinson, Jase Jones, and Charles Gordon. Gordon led the team with two hits and two RBI. Jones also added two RBI while Robinson had one RBI.

SRSU opened up the first inning with a run off of a double. ETBU responded with a two-run home run from Jones in the bottom of the second inning. Gordon had his first home run of the year in the third inning for a 3-1 lead. SRSU cut the lead to one in the fourth on a home run but then were shut down by ETBU’s pitching after that. Robinson made it 4-2 on a solo home run to left field. A SRSU home run cut the lead to one again in the sixth inning only to see Gordon double in Jake Miller for the fifth run of the game for the win.

ETBU will head to Belton, Texas, next weekend for another ASC series.