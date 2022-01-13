ETBU upsets #17 UMHB

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Earning an upset over #17 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 81-72, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team has now won five of their last six games. ETBU is now 7-7 overall and 5-4 in the ASC as they handed UMHB only their second loss of the year.

Charlie Cochran led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting making four three-pointers and leading the team in rebounding with seven. Chris Haynes had 14 points, two blocks, and six rebounds while both Aaron Gregg and Darry Moored added 12 points. ETBU out rebounded UMHB, 36-33, and forced 13 turnovers. ETBU shot 42% from the floor, 37% from the arc, and 58% from the stripe while UMHB made 55% of their shots, 21% from three-point range, and 43% from the line.

FIRST HALF

ETBU hit seven three-pointers shooting 63% from beyond the arc as they had a three-point advantage at the half, 40-37. The game didn’t start out that way as UMHB had a nine-point lead, 14-5, at the 13:47 mark. UMHB had a five-point lead, 23-18 (9:49), when ETBU went on a 18-8 run over six minutes for a five-point lead, 36-31. Cochran converted a four-point play for the five-point lead after Jayden Williams put the Tigers up, 32-31, with a three-pointer with 3:50 left. UMHB scored on a fast break with 16 seconds left to bring ETBU’s lead down to three at the half.

SECOND HALF

UMHB came out strong in the second half taking a four-point lead, 48-44, in the first five minutes on an 11-4 run. They made it a five-point lead, 54-49, with 12:13 left in the game. In just three minutes, ETBU tied the game at 58 on a 9-4 run. After that tie, ETBU had a 16-7 run for an eight-point lead, 74-65, in five minutes. Haynes gave ETBU that lead with a lay up inside and had six of the 15 points in the run. Overall in a seven minute period, ETBU had a 19-9 run for their largest lead of 10 points, 77-67, with 2:14 left in the game on another Haynes lay up. UMHB cut the lead to five, 77-72. With 1:17 left but that is as close as they would get as ETBU went four-of-six from the free throw line for the nine-point win, 81-72.

STAT OF THE GAME

ETBU shot 52% overall from the three-point line making seven three-pointers in the first half (63%).

NOTES

Charlie Cochran had his first 20+ point game this year with 21 points. He last had 31 points vs. Belhaven on Feb. 18, 2021.

This is ETBU’s first nationally ranked opponent to play since the 2014-15 season when they fell to #8 UW-Stevens Point in the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.

Chris Haynes has now scored 10+ points in five straight games and in nine games this year.

Darry Moore scored 10+ points in 11 of the 14 games this season.

Aaron Gregg had another strong night with 12 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds.

ETBU’s 10 three-pointers made ties their season best as they also had 10 vs. Sul Ross State

The 52% from the arc is the best of the season as they made 50% vs. Sul Ross State.

ETBU has held three teams (UMHB, BU, Centenary) to making just three three-pointers in a game this season.

ETBU has out rebounded opponents in nine of the 14 games.

UP NEXT

ETBU faces Concordia-Texas on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Ornelas Gym. CTX is 8-4 and 5-3 in the ASC. ETBU has won the last six meetings last falling to CTX on Jan. 2, 2016, 101-90 in overtime in Marshall. ETBU leads the series, 13-8, in the NCAA Division III era.