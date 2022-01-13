ETBU Women’s 16-game Home Winning Streak Ends to UMHB

MARSHALL, Texas – Facing off as the top two teams in the American Southwest Conference, #14 East Texas Baptist University couldn’t hold off a late charge by the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor battling to the end, 72-20, in the overtime loss. ETBU is now 9-3 and 5-2 in the ASC. This was their first game played in over a month due to game cancellations for health and safety concerns from other ASC teams.

Four players finished in double figures as Taylor Singleton had 15 points with four assists and six rebounds. Mallory Stephens and Hanna Hudson each had 13 points while Jade Goynes added 10 points and nine rebounds. Both teams finished with 40 rebounds as ETBU had nine steals. ETBU shot 36% from the floor, 29% from the arc, and 76% from the free throw line. UMHB finished at 45% from the floor, 31% from three-point range, and 50% from the stripe.

Leading the entire game down to the final 15 seconds of the fourth quarter, ETBU couldn’t find the basket in the final four minutes of the game. With 4:30 left to play, Mallory Stephens made a lay-up for an eight-point lead, 56-48. It was the last basket made for ETBU until Stephens tied the game at 59 with one second left. UMHB went on an 11-3 run in the last four minutes as ETBU went three-of-four from the line. The Crusaders took their first lead, 59-57, with 15 seconds left until Stephens’ lay-up with one second tied the game for only the second time sending it into overtime.

In overtime, Hudson tied the game at 62 on a three-pointer (4:04) and then gave ETBU the lead, 65-64, on another three-pointer just under a minute later. Stephens put ETBU up by two, 66-64, hitting one-of-two on free throws with 2:24 to go. Just 20 seconds later, UMHB hit a three-pointer to retake the lead by one, 67-66, and then made a free throw with 1:16 to go for a two-point lead. Goynes tied it once again with 1:04 left on a lay-up at 68 and then two free throws by Kaia Williams tied the game at 70 with 24 seconds left. UMHB made the game winning shot with eight seconds left but a last second shot by ETBU was missed as they fell, 72-70.

ETBU jumped out fast in the first quarter, 21-6, holding UMHB to just eight points in the quarter. That was the largest lead of the game as UMHB cut it to 13-points, 21-8, at the end of the quarter. UMHB out scored ETBU, 17-11, in the second quarter coming within four points, 23-19, before the Tigers took a seven-point lead at the half, 32-25. UMHB came within two points in the third quarter but ETBU kept their distance with a seven-point lead, 47-40, headed into the fourth quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME

UMHB out scored ETBU in the paint, 44-30, and had 23 points of turnovers to ETBU’s 20 points.

NOTES

Taylor Singleton has scored 10+ points in six games this season. Her four assists were the most on the season.

Mallory Stephens had 13 points which is the fifth game she has posted 10+ points in

Hanna Hudson scored a season-high 13 points with three three-pointers. She was two points shy of her career-high of 15 points. She also had a season high three assists for the third time.

Jade Goynes was just one rebound away from a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Goynes has now scored 10+ points in back-to-back games with 14 vs. HPU.

It is the eighth time this season that ETBU has held an opponent to under 10 points in one quarter as UMHB scored just eight in the first quarter.

It was ETBU’s first game played since December 18 vs. Howard Payne. Games vs. Ozarks and Belhaven cancelled games due to their own health and safety protocols.

ETBU is now 1-2 vs. UMHB under Blake Arbogast.

The loss to UMHB ends ETBU’s 16-game home winning streak dating back to February 15, 2020, when it started with a 57-52 win over Concordia-Texas.

ETBU is now 24-3 in Ornelas Gym over the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

ETBU will host Concordia-Texas on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ETBU is 7-9 vs. CTX in the NCAA Division III era and has won the last three meetings. ETBU lost to CTX in six straight meetings from 2008 to 2013 but have won four out of the last five meetings.

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletic Communications)