TBU’s Strong Effort Falls Short vs. #1 UMHB

BELTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Starting behind early in the first quarter, 17-0, against #1 the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the East Texas Baptist University football team was unable overcome the deficit as they dropped their American Southwest Conference opener, 34-14. ETBU is now 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the ASC.



ETBU was held to 205 yards (102 rushing/103 passing) as Troy Yowman completed 10-of-24 passing for 75 yards while Cobe Craft led ETBU’s only scoring drive completing two-of-three passes. Cornelius Merchant rushed for 96 yards on 11 rushing attempts while Tariq Gray had four catches for 81 yards. Defensively, Azaya Patrick led with 10 tackles while Chase Thompson recorded an 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown.



UMHB opened the game scoring on a 38-yard field goal. After holding ETBU to a three-and-out, the Crusaders returned a punt from 56-yards to make the score, 10-0. The Tigers would get a first down on their next drive before punting only to have UMHB score again to lead, 17-0.



ETBU moved the ball on their next drive reaching the 11-yard line of UMHB. However, they a fumble ended the drive. On the Tigers’ next possession, ETBU went to the 20-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. UMHB responded with a touchdown drive after that pushing their lead to 24-0.



UMHB executed their first drive of the second half with a touchdown drive to move ahead, 31-0. ETBU then again had the offense moving past mid-field but was stopped again. The Crusaders responded going to ETBU’s 14-yard line but Thompson grabbed a fumble and ran it back 86 yards to get ETBU on the board at the end of the third quarter, 34-7.



The fourth quarter brought ETBU’s only offensive touchdown as the game ended on a Shane Noel one-yard run for a 34-14 final.



ETBU will be at home next Saturday facing McMurry University at 6:00 PM in Ornelas Stadium