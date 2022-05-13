MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The ETBU Tigers are still just one win away from an NCAA Tournament appearence.

The difference after today is they’re also one loss away from their season being over.

The Tigers held a 6-5 lead after six innings in the second game of the ASC Gold Bracket Tournament Championship Series. In the bottom of the seventh solo home runs from UT-Dallas’ Ramon Garza and Marcos Villegas gave the Comets a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, adding an insurance run in the eighth to win 8-6.

The Tigers were led offensively by Jake Miller, who went 2-3 with an RBI. Sayers Collins picked up the loss, just his second of the season.

The Tigers and Comets will square off at 1:00 P.M. Saturday from Woods Field for the American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship.