Fans not permitted for Louisiana Tech Baseball’s home opening series

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications)

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech Athletic officials announced today that the Bulldogs three-game series against Southern this weekend will still be played in Ruston at the newly-constructed JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park, but fans will not be allowed.

The decision comes on the heels of the week-long winter storm that forced construction to stop, thus delaying completion of the game-day amenities and other areas of the stadium that are needed to safely host fans this weekend.

Only teams, officials and essential game-day working personnel will be allowed into the stadium this weekend.

Tech officials also announced they are working with UL-Lafayette to possibly reschedule next week’s single game that was set for Tuesday, March 2 if the status of no fans in the stadium does not change. A decision on this game will be made in the coming days.

“We knew our timeline was tight, and we simply couldn’t afford to lose that many days to weather,” said LA Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood. “We are now focused on our student-athletes having what they need to compete this weekend against Southern and creating a memorable experience for our fans for the McNeese State series.”

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host McNeese State on March 5-7 and then will host current No. 1 ranked Ole Miss and No. 2 Arkansas in back-to-back home series.