Flood expresses concern for FCS football players during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. – “I have to be completely honest with you. I’m not an advocate for us having a football season,” The Jaguar Journal’s Reggie Flood said about players returning to campus amid COVID-19.

Flood is worried about schools outside the Power 5 for the upcoming season, but as for the entire country, the former player doesn’t think it’s possible for players to avoid the virus. The recent positive cases of coronavirus on college campuses, such as LSU and Clemson, give Flood cause for concern.

“It’s really off-putting that schools like the University of Texas or Clemson, schools with unlimited resources, are having issues keeping their players and their student athletes protected from COVID. What happens with Southern, Southeastern, Jackson State? How are they going to keep their student athletes safe?” Flood added.

The Jaguars’ season isn’t schedule to start until September 19th. Meanwhile, the SWAC still aims to begin the year on Labor Day weekend, but if no games are played by October 17th, the season could be cancelled or pushed back to the spring. Flood thinks the conference’s adjustments have been the best so far.

“I think Southern and I think the SWAC have really been ahead of the game. I have to commend them on that. Taking as long as you possibly can to really see what’s going to go on and try to get some kind of gauge for what’s going to happen. That’s a good thing. Pushing back the season, starting in mid-September I think is a smart idea.”

